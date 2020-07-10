1/1
Heath Whittamore
Heath H. Whittamore, 38, of Wilmington and formerly of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Heath graduated from Waynesville High School in 2000. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Graphic Arts and Marketing from Wilmington College in 2004.

After graduating from Wilmington College, he went to work for the college in the IT department. For the past 15 years, he thoroughly enjoyed his job, all his co-workers, and the students.

Funny, kind, caring, and patient, Heath had a quirky sense of humor and was very good to his family. While he was known as "Uncle Boo" by his niece, Sam, he had a language with his brother that was unique between the two. He was always there for his nieces and nephews, and especially enjoyed practicing his photography skills at their events.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved NC and UD basketball teams and the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals. He always maintained his loyalty to his hometown Waynesville Spartans in soccer and tennis, where he lettered all four years in tennis.

Among many things, he will be remembered for his love of '60s and '70s music and sci-fi and fantasy literature.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Irma Meredith and Ruth Whittamore.

He is survived by his parents, Harrison and Karen Whittamore; one sister, Heidi (Tim) Miltenberger; brother, Nathaniel (Melissa) Whittamore; and six nieces and nephews, Lukas and Liam Whittamore, and Samantha, Ian, Ellie, and Josie Miltenberger.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, the family is planning a service to celebrate Heath's life in the near future. Additional information will be available when the arrangements have been finalized.

Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Heath's memory to Wilmington College, Office of Advancement, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177.

Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home
185 North Main Street
Waynesville, OH 45068
(513) 897-5966
