Heather Rose Black, 33, of Wilmington, went to be with her Mother and Grandpa Thursday, February 27, 2020.

She was born July 9, 1986 in Wilmington, daughter of Randy Joe Black of Wilmington, and the late Pamela Sue Miars Black.

At five months of age, Heather became ill with meningitis which led to cerebral palsy. At the time, she was not expected to live through the night, but prayers saved her.

"She was our angel and brought joy to all who knew her." She loved her MiMi and would get quite excited when asked, "Are you ready to go to MiMi's?"

She attended the NIKE Center, Wilmington City Schools, and then graduated from ClintonMassie High School in 2008. She attended Orion for a time.

She like music, especially country music, laughing when she heard it. She also liked the song "The Wheels on the Bus."

She enjoyed being with family and watching the children. God saved her to enrich our lives and she is greatly missed.

In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother, David Travis Black; grandparents, Edward and Betty Black and Patricia Miars (Larry) Quigley; her great-grandmother, Mary "Her MiMi" Botts; aunts and uncles, Rodney and Melissa Black, Russell and Michelle Miars Jr., and DeeAnn and Bart Clark; a very special friend, Joetta Smithson; as well as several cousins and other family members.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Russell Miars Sr.; and an uncle, Ron Ball.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Heather's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.