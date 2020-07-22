Helen Louise Brown, 98, of El Paso, Texas, formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, died at 10:10 a.m.in El Paso.

She was born May 14, 1922 in Greene County, Ohio, a daughter of the late Dewey Lee and Alta Mabel (Long) Pummill.

Survivors include daughter, Norma Jeane Vaughn (Buryl) Chapman; sons, Franklin Harrison (Robin) Brown, and Gregory Lynn (Patricia) Brown; grandchildren Keith Allen Vaughn, Kathleen Lynn Renner, Lucinda Ann Huggin, Bradley Chapman, Amber Brown, Jessica Brown, and Samantha Brown; great grandchildren, Megan Renner, Elizabeth Renner, Charlene Renner, Olivia Huggin, Nathan Huggin, Cheyenne Brown, Nicoli Scott and Tristen Scott; and daughter-in-law, Janice Vaughn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenneth Lee Vaughn; and brother, Donald Lee Pummill.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2020 in Clinton County Memorial Gardens.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhome.com.