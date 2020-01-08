Helen Brown Eakins, 102, of Waynesville, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Ohio Living Quaker Heights, Waynesville.

Her husband, of 66 years, Amos "Mike" Eakins, preceded her in death.

Mrs. Eakins was born August 28, 1917 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Herman and Meda Conner Brown. She was a graduate of Kingman High School.

Helen retired in 1976 after a 36-year career with the General Motors Corporation. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church.

Helen was active in the Harveysburg Community Helpers Club, the Wilmington Writers, the Creative Hearts Poetry Club, and the Xenia Horseshoe Club.

She competed in horseshoe pitching and was inducted into the Ohio Horseshoe Hall of Fame in 1997.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Carole) Eakins; a son-in-law, Carl Meglan; four grandchildren, Kim Snell (Phil) Rawlins, Kathy (Craig) Jones, David Maynard, and Kristin Hatfield; 10 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Olivia, Gabe, Maddy, Meredith, Zander, Ashley, Laurin, Jordan, and Grace; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, a daughter, Suzanne Meglan, two brothers, Carl Brown and Harry Brown, a sister, Winona Moore, and a grandson-in-law, Brian Snell, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday, January 13at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery, Corwin, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.