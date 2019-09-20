Helen F. Foster, 84, of Wilmington, passed away late Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 at the Pine Ridge Nursing Home in Morrow.

She was born April 25, 1935 in Dante, Virginia, daughter of the late Emory Wetzel and Elsie Louise (Brooks) Powers.

On December 18, 1982 in Cynthiana, Kentucky, she married Johnnie N. Foster, who survives.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her three daughters, Deborah (William) Morrison of Midland, Kathy (Robert) Grider of Wilmington, and Jackie (Jay) Conley of Clarksville; son, Steven Anthony Blythe of California; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 24 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Pastor John Fitzpatrick officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Monday, September 23 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the .

