Helen Gerard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Gerard.
Service Information
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH
45142
(937)-364-2341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen E. Gerard, 92, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on Oct. 2, 1927 in Wilmington, a daughter of Harold and Grace Ethel (Lamb) Gillam.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Hanson; a brother, Wilford "Doc" Gillam; a son, Alan Gerard; and her husband, Herman Gerard.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Steele of Logansport, Indiana and Lynn (Woody) Willis of Xenia; and a granddaughter, Emily Steele (Kevin Allen), and a great-granddaughter, Julia Allen, all of South Bend, Indiana.

Helen was a graduate of Wilmington College and a retired elementary teacher from Xenia Schools. She loved traveling and entertaining.

Due to her love of animals, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society, or the or to .

The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the McColaugh Funeral Home Inc., 826 N. Detroit St. in Xenia. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com .
Published in News Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.