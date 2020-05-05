Helen Marie (McDonald) Kirkendall passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born to Paul and Ruth (Byrum) McDonald on September 26, 1929. Helen leaves behind her husband of 64 years, Charles Kirkendall; sister, Charlotte Morrison; children, Gary (Darlene) Farrington, Jo Ann (Bill) Grimshaw, Chuck (Cindy) Kirkendall, Kurt (Michelle) Kirkendall, Eric (Gina) Kirkendall, and Lisa (Jim) Rankin; grandchildren, Charity (John) Pence, Jason Stewart, Gary Ace (Jennifer) Farrington, Heather Ashley (Garrett) Bartee, Shauna (Tim) Woodyard, Carrie (Grant) Peelle, Will Grimshaw, Dusty (Amanda) Grimshaw, Zachary Grimshaw, Chas (Sara) Kirkendall, Creighton (Conessa) Kirkendall, Chelsea Synder, Emily (Alan) Ledford, Kali Kirkendall, Laura (Ben Gregory) Kirkendall, Kara (Evan) Hollingsworth, Cody Schulze, Michael Gregus, Alicia Gooding, Steven (Destini) Kirkendall, Kira Kirkendall, Brandon Kirkendall, Bryan (Carol) Rankin, Cassandra (Caleb) Antonucci, Sara (Christopher) St.Clair; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Shelby, Evan, Calab, and Jordan Pence, Hayden Stewart, Brody, Jaxon, Casson, and Colby Farrington, MaKayla, Jonathon, Scarlette, and Ellanna Bartee, Christian, and Maddie Woodyard, Eli and Aiden Peelle, Sally and Oliver Grimshaw, Jayla Grimshaw, Caleb (Michaela), Corwyn, Courtney, Carter, Ceagan, and Crosby Kirkendall, Abby and Noah Kirkendall, Ethan, Mayan, Javan, and Kayla Synder, Riley, Reece and Jaxon Ledford, Lucas and Isaiah Teboe, Olivia and Holden Hollinsgworth, Noah and Isaiah Schulze, Hunter, Henley, and Eowyn Gooding, Athena Kirkendall, Roy Micah Smith, Cadence, Chloe, and Caspian Antonucci, Caeden, Judah, and Elias St. Clair; great-great-grandchildren, Ronan and Archer Kirkendall. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul McDonald; mother, Ruth McDonald; brother, Robert McDonald; and daughter, Kristina Marie Schulze. Private services will be held at the Wilmington Baptist Church. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.
Published in News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.