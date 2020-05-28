Helen Miley
Helen Marie Devoe Miley, 95, of Wilmington, Ohio, formerly of the Port William area, passed away on Memorial Day late afternoon, May 25, 2020 at the Laurels of Blanchester in Blanchester, Ohio. She was born September 16, 1924 in Xenia, Ohio, daughter of the late Willis & Edna Lillian (Sheely) DeVoe. She lived her life in Port William and Wilmington. In 1941, she married Carl Eugene Miley, who passed away in 1973. Helen retired as a Dietary Aide for Clinton Memorial Hospital after 24 years of service. She was a member of Wilmington Church of Christ and had been a volunteer foster grandmother for the Clinton County Headstart Program for over 17 years. Surviving are two sons, Donald (Sandy) Miley of Corinth, Miss. & Kenneth Miley of Wilmington; three grandsons, Chris Miley, of Tennessee, Jason Miley, of Tennessee, & Brian (Melissa) Miley, Painesville, Ohio; a granddaughter, Trish (Heath) Fetter, of Wilmington; five great-granddaughters; and two great-grandsons. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by six half-sisters and two half-brothers. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 297 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Helen's memory may be made to the Clinton County Headstart Program, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
