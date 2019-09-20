Helen Irene Shanks, 95, of Xenia, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Ohio Living Quaker Heights of Waynesville.

She was born December 16, 1923, in New Burlington, Ohio, the daughter of Everett and Alice Mitchener Mendenhall.

She was a member of the New Burlington Community Church, was a member of the United Society of Friends Women, and the "Turning the Corner" group.

She was a 1941 graduate of Spring Valley High School, and retired as a secretary with Xenia Community Schools.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Wilson, Waynesville, and Kathy (Jim) Schmitt, Alabama; son, James W. (Elana) Shanks, Xenia; grandchildren, Michelle Hardyman, Sherri (Tyler) Alexander, Jourdan Shanks, Brad Bowermeister, and Chad (Kristen) Andrews; great-grandchildren, Reagan, Addison, Kayden, Avery, Hunter, Dillon, Cheyenne, Carolann, and Macie; and by many close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Jesse B. Shanks, on May 16, 1994.

Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit St., Xenia, with Pastor Steve Collett officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Burlington Community Church, c/o Danny Jones, 9445 Compton Rd., Waynesville, OH, 45068, or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, in her memory.

