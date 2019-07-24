Helen Wilkin, 97, of Wilmington and formerly of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Ohio Living Cape May Senior Living in Wilmington.

She was born May 14, 1922 in Dodson Township, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Florena M. (Dollinger) Briggs.

Helen was a former member of the Red Hat Society at Cape May. She enjoyed crocheting and helping her husband work around the farm they rented in Lynchburg.

Helen is survived by two children, John (Patty) Wilkin of Lynchburg and Connie Wilkin of Wilmington; six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy "Tom" Wilkin on August 1, 2010.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. following visitation on Monday, July 29 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Pastor Calvin Martin will be officiating.

Burial will take place in the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery following services.

