Helsie Irene Suggs Patrick passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Cincinnati at the age of 102.

She is survived by her loving granddaughter, Debbi (Bob) Alsfelder, with whom she was living at the time of her passing; her son, Lyndell (Rae) Suggs, and his children, Kim Dixon and Lori Brown; and many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her forever dear friend and neighbor, Sara Conley.

Helsie is preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Nancy Crownover; spouses, Arlie Suggs and Virgil Patrick; daughter, Eileen Taylor;, grandson Randy Burson; and great-grandson, CPT Jordy Alsfelder (U.S. Army).

She resided in Wilmington for over 75 years and worked as a nurse at Clinton Memorial Hospital where she was affectionately known as "Nurse Suggsie".

She loved to cook, and those who knew her often received gifts of her "famous" cookies and pies. Her greatest joys in life were her family, taking care of others and her strong and unwavering faith.

A graveside service will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington on Friday, November 22 at 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at the Wilmington Church of Christ.

Memorial contributions may be given to , ℅ Bethesda Foundation, 10500 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, or to www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate.