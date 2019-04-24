Herbert L. Wical Sr., 86, of Sabina, passed peacefully, surrounded by his devoted family, on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Born in Greene County on July 26, 1932, he was the son of Wilbur Andrew and Clara Mae Curtis Wical.

Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Anna L. Bradley Wical. She passed March 17, 2019; the two, who were married just shy of 64 years, were reunited in Heaven – after spending just over a month apart.

Herbert was an assembler at GMC, worked in the truck and bus garage, and was a longtime friend and associate with Littleton Respiratory Homecare.

Herbert enjoyed gardening, coon hunting, basketball and baseball, and watching his grandchildren play sports. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Herbert also enjoyed scratch-offs and playing slot machines.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Mark) Wiget of Reesville, Herbert Jr. "Beanie" Wical and Brenda (Rob) Vandemark of Sabina, and Patti (Cheryl Hilderbrand) Wical and daughter-in-law Ginny Wical of Washington Court House.

Also left to cherish his memory are 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and sister, Velda Mitchell; sisters in-law, Rosemary Grimsley and Faith Knisley; special nephew, Bobby B. Grimsley; along with a host of nieces and nephews and the special gang at West Side.

In addition to his wife, Herbert was preceded in death by his son, Steven Wical; three grandchildren; and Mildred Williams, Mary Anna Blackburn, William Cecil Wical, Edna Walls, Lawrence Wical, Glenn Wical, Roger Wical and Robert Dale Wical.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Friday, April 26 from 2-4 p.m., when a funeral service will begin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to .

Cremation will follow the service with a private committal service at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

