Herbert Sholler Jr. was born on October 16, 1926. He passed peacefully in his home on January 23, 2020 at the age of 93 surrounded by his loving family.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ellen Mae McCoy Sholler; his loving wife of 61 years, Louise Storer Sholler; his brother, Harold Sholler; and his granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Noble Oberlin.

He is survived by his three children, and their spouses, Nancy (Gary) Thompson, Brian (Sun Toti) Sholler, and Mary (Dan) Cisco; his grandchildren, Ryan Oberlin, Kyle (Tara) Oberlin, Stephanie Oberlin, Amanda Sholler, Jeremy Sholler, Daniel Sholler, Benjamin Sholler, Leslie (Marcus) Knapp, Lisa (Nick) Gibson; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his beloved Pomeranian, Lulu.

He was extremely proud of his family. He worked in the dry-cleaning business for over 30 years and was employed at Irwin Auger Bit until his retirement in 1991 to provide for his family.

His work ethic was balanced out by his playful spirit. He loved fishing and all things outdoors. Squirrels were known to take crackers from his hand.

All of the love that he shared will be missed. His love for his kith and kin was always on full display making him so easy to love.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service with Doug Haag officiating will follow at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in New Vienna I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's memory may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com