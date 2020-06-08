Holli E. Faries (nee Christman) of Blanchester, Ohio was born May 18, 1992 to Robert Christman and Rebecca Dearth and passed away June 4, 2020 at the age of 28.

Holli enjoyed fishing, camping, swimming, volleyball and softball.

She is survived by her husband, Joshua W. Faries; children, Connor Dean Faries and Landon Wayne Faries; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Blanchester I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

