Irla Scarberry, 91, of Blanchester, passed away on January 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born November 17, 1928 in Paw Paw, Kentucky, he was the son of Ira Scarberry and Minnie (nee Pugh) Norton.

He is survived by his children, Joyce Lee (Darrell) Petrey, Stephen Michael (Tabby) Scarberry, David Warren Scarberry, Rebecca Ann (James Michael) Caddell, and Janet Lynn Petrey; 20 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cathy Scarberry; brother, Kermit Scarberry; and stepbrother, Tom Norton.

Along with his parents, Irla was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Scarberry; siblings, Ivy Schnell and Don Ivan; step-siblings, Dorothy Hargett, Don Norton, Jim Norton, and Bill Norton; stepfather, John W. "Pop" Norton; daughter-in-law, Debbie Scarberry; and son-in-law, Dallas Ray Petrey.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.