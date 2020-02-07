Jack J. Price, 96, of Wilmington, died at 6:05 a.m. Friday. February 7, 2020 in Clinton Memorial Hospital, on his wife's birthday.

He was born July 19, 1923 in Canton, Ohio.

He married his wife Annale (Weiford) August 11, 1945. They were married for 56 years. She died on August 11, 2001.

Jack was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, Wilmington Lodge 52 F &AM where he was past Master, Wilmington Chapter, Wilmington Council, Wilmington Commandery, and past Worthy Patron of New Vienna O.E.S.

He started the French fry booth for the Masonic Lodge at the Corn Festival. Retired in 2013 from the Wilmington City Transit at the age of 90. He was a volunteer at the Wilmington UMC serving Lenten Lunches and assisting at the Mother/Daughter Banquets.

He was a private pilot, building five planes, as well as an inspector of small private aircraft.

Growing up, he rode his horse to school and then sent him home alone to return to the barn. He had a great love of animals. He was a natural born engineer and had the ability to understand how machines and systems worked. He performed carpentry, remodeling every home in which the family lived.

Jack loved playing with his grandchildren, he was fun loving, always singing and yodeling while he worked.

Jack retired from Rickenbacker Ohio National Guard in 1982. He flew 30 missions from England to Germany during WW II in the Army Air Corps.

Survivors include a son, Clifton (Janet) Price of Simpsonville, S.C.; two daughters, Barbara (Skip) Leeds of Yellow Springs, Ohio and Elizabeth (John) Jordan of Sabina; grandchildren, Jason (Vivian) Price, Kevin (Valerie) Price of Fountain Inn, S.C., Luke (Sally) Dennis of Yellow Springs, Ohio, Margaret (Toby) Dean of Edmonds Wash., Tony Jordan of Wilmington, Joel (Erica) Jordan of Jamestown, and Chase Jordan of Sabina; great grandchildren Caleb Price, Jack Price, Ella Harper, Caroline Price, Lucy Dennis, Oskar Dennis, Winona Dean and Josephine Dean; and a brother-in-law, Dallas Weiford.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, Linda S. Price.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. Masonic Service will be at 2 p.m. with the funeral service following with Keith Newton officiating. Burial will follow in Clinton Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to Wilmington Lodge F&AM.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St. Wilmington, is assisting the family. For more information or to sign the registry book of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.