Jack L. Lindsay, 87, of Wilmington, died at 2:04 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in Ohio Living Cape May.

He was born December 13,1931 in Clinton, Tenn., a son of Robert P. and Helen (Leinart) Lindsay.

Jack retired from Delco with 32 years of service. He was a member of the Millennium Lodge # 779 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine.

Survivors include his daughter, Sue (Tom) Davis of Battle Creek, Mich.; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, December 7 in the Reynold-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens.

Contributions may be made in Jack's memory to , 3229 Burnet Ave.. Cincinnati, OH 45229 or to the Medical Center, 110 Conn, Lexington, KY 40508.

