Jacob Gideon Juilfs, 29, of Wilmington, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020.

Jacob was born May 22, 1991, the son of Dennis Ray and Linda Sue Juilfs. He attended Clinton County Christian School and later earned a degree in Landscaping & Lawn Services.

Jake was quick-witted and it was a joy to be in his company. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a vast knowledge and love of nature. Jacob enjoyed camping, fishing, playing all types of music on guitar, and spending time with family. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Jake is survived by his son, Eli Juilfs; mother, Linda Juilfs; sisters, Mandy (Josh) Gillis and Sarah Glover; nephews, David Campbell, Andrew Fall, and Logan Gillis; nieces, Faith Gillis, Adalyn Shaffer, and Anaka Shaffer; and many friends.

He is preceded by his father, Dennis Ray Juilfs.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be Saturday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, to leave an online condolence, or to leave a donation to assist the family, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page Brown Funeral Home.