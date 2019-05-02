Jacob Edward Mangus, 20, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Wilmington.

He was born April 1, 1999 in Cincinnati, son of Ed Mangus of Wilmington and Lisa (Zimmerman) Mangus of Wilmington.

Jacob worked as an Extrusion Operator and a Materials Handlers for TimberTech. He was a 2017 Clinton-Massie High School graduate and a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Wilmington.

In addition to his parents, other surviving family members are his brother, Caleb Matthew Mangus, Wilmington; maternal grandparents, Ron Zimmerman, Bear Branch, Ind. and Melanie (Jerry) Rhea, Ontario, Ohio; and paternal grandfather, Daryl (Nancy) Mangus, Williamsburg, Ohio.

Jacob was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Natalie Smith.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, with Rev. Mike Holloran officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

Contributions in Jacob's memory may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

