Jacquelyn "Jill" Shank, 78, of Blanchester, Ohio, was born November 30, 1941 to John H. Simpson and Dorothy (nee Schumard) Simpson and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving familyon May 15, 2020. Jill was a 1959 graduate of Blanchester High School and worked for Irwin Auger Bit, Blanchester Hallmark and First National Bank. She enjoyed gardening, singing, reading and, most of all, her family. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her loving, handsome husband of 58 years, Donald "Don" Shank; children, Cynthia R. "Cindy" (Jim) Bailey, Donna L. Shank (Tom) and John M. (Melissa) Shank; grandchildren, Joshua (Jessica) Bailey, Kaitlyn Bailey, Justin (Liz) Shank, Heather Jones (Brandon), Benjamin (Sami) Waits, Cassidy Shank, Kelsey Shank and Megan (Shane) Kabler; great grandchildren, Myles Jones, Mason Jones, Oliver Bailey, Kellan Stead, Brycen Brown, Elsie Shank and Brody Kabler; a brother, Richard K. "Dick" (Bonnie) Simpson; Sister Holly (Bud) Drummond; step-brothers, Jim (Lynda) Griswold and Jerry (Sue) Griswold; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Mildred Griswold Simpson; and her faithful, loving companion Tinkerbell. Friends will be received on Wednesday May 20 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 201 E. Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107, where services will follow at 6:30 p.m. Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Laurels of Blanchester, c/o the Activity Department, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107. To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com. Please note, due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, please remember to practice social distancing, and face masks are recommended.
Published in News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.