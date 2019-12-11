James Joseph Barker, 85, of Midland, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 8, 2019 at in Blue Ash.

He was born July 10, 1934 in Fayetteville, the son of the late James E. and Bernice (Kelly) Barker.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines Corps. and retired from Producers Livestock as a manager after 36 years of service.

Jim was proud of his family and loved showing them off and spending time with them. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce (Crosley) Barker, whom he married on October 7, 1956 in Pansy, Ohio. He is also survived by two children, Keith (Julie) Barker of Glendale, Ariz. and Karen (Cliff) Lawson of Midland; three grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Lawson of West Chester, Gregory Lawson and Marie Lawson and fiancée Ricardo Silva, all of Midland; two great-grandchildren, Eli Lawson and Josephine Lawson; his life-long friend, Warren Gray of Michigan; his faithful dog, "Whisky"; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, close family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Jack, Bill, Sam, George, Knute and Pat Barker.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 16 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington. Father Michael Holloran will be the celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow in the Westboro Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hope Emergency, 5333 Kernan Road, Lynchburg OH 45142 or Kamp Dovetail SATH-Kamp Dovetail c/o Linda Allen, 5350 New Market Rd., Hillsboro, OH 45133.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.