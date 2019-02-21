James D. (Jim) Polk, 80, of Tucson, Ariz. and formerly of Washington Court House, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his home.

He was born in November 6, 1938, in Clinton County to Sampson T. and Esta C. Storer Polk. He was a 1956 graduate of Simon Kenton High School.

While in high school, he excelled in all sports. As a senior, he led the county in scoring in basketball by averaging 23 points a game — which was before the three-point play came into existence. He was selected to play in the Clinton/Warren County All Star Game.

In addition to his basketball skills, he pitched his high school baseball team to the district tournament while losing only one game his senior year. He went on to the Cincinnati Reds tryout camp. He also ran the mile-and-a-half in track.

After graduation, he played independent basketball and fast-pitch and slow-pitch softball. He was an avid bowler, maintaining a high average and he won many tournaments. He later took up golf and became a nearly scratch handicap golfer in a very short time. He won the Washington Country Club championship three times and also had two holes-in-one.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Jim was a prominent realtor in the Washington Court House community for over 40 years and he and his wife, Ann, started the business known as Polk Real Estate.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Alan; brother, Wayne; and his precious dog, Daisy.

Jim is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Ann Ducey. Also surviving are four children, Debbie (Keith) Turvy of Van Wert, Ohio, Diane (Bill Powell) Cain of Tucson, Christina Polk of Cordova, Tenn. and Dr. J. D. (Ferne) Polk of Spotsylvania, Va.; six grandchildren, Brad Cain, Bethany Hammons, Scott Marshall, Travis Turvy, Tyler Polk and Trevor Polk; four great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Vivian Probasco of Wilmington.

Cremation has taken place in Arizona.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 4 at 2 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House, with the Rev. Jon R. Silveous, pastor at the Good Hope United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial of the cremains will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home Monday, March 4 from noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a .