James (Jim) Robert Dayton passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2019.

He was born on April 5, 1949 in Wilmington to the late Donald and Dorothy (Jean) Dayton. He attended East Clinton High School and was a graduate of Ohio State University (OSU). He earned degrees from OSU in Agricultural Education and Agricultural Economics.

After retiring from OSU, where he was a Systems Manager, he moved from Grove City, Ohio to Bristol Village in Waverly, Ohio.

Jim had a number of interests including football, tractor pulling, drag racing and NASCAR, but in recent years his passion had become woodworking. This included making string instruments, tables, spoons and bowls of all shapes and sizes.

His enjoyment in the creative process was evident whenever he had the chance to share his creations with friends and family.

He is survived by his brothers Bill of Broken Arrow, Okla., Charles (Hope) of Hillsboro, Dean (Amy) of Marysville, Ohio, Dale of Martinsburg, W.Va. and Donald's wife, Diane, of Athens, Ohio. He also had many nieces and nephews, including great nieces and nephews, who he enjoyed spending time with.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Stephen.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bristol Village, 660 E 5th St., Waverly, OH 45690.

A memorial service will be planned in the near future. Interment of ashes will be done at the cemetery in Tranquility, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.