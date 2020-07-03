James Edward Robinson, 76, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away June 30, 2020 at his residence.

His wife, Dolores C. Robinson, whom he married May 4, 1963, preceded him in death.

Mr. Robinson was born October 31, 1943 in Rainelle, West Virginia, son of the late Edgar and Olive George Robinson. He was a graduate of Rainelle High School and served in the United States Army.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Robinson worked at Cincinnati Milacron, NCR, Beckett-Harcum Co. Elano Corporation, Carmichael Machine Corp., and Stromag Inc. He loved spending his mornings with friends at McDonalds. He also enjoyed fishing and antique cars.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Daren and Lisa Robinson of Blue Ash, Ohio; a sister and brother-in-law, Elaine and Ellis Irvin of West Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Sue Robinson of Virginia and Denise Robinson of West Virginia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his wife and parents, five brothers and a sister-in-law, William Robinson, Gene Robinson, Mike and Nancy Robinson, Douglas Robinson, and Danny Robinson, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and the family has kindly asked that those in attendance wear a facemask.

