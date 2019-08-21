James Ellis Smith of Blanchester went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2019 at the age of 93.

He as born on December 8, 1925 in Newtonsville, Ohio to John J. and Elsie Irene (nee Conard) Smith.

James served in the Navy during World War II.

He was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Blanchester where he served as a Deacon from 1955-2019, taught Sunday School, and served as the youth minister for 10 years. James organized softball and basketball teams and was the Awana Game Director. He was a longtime volunteer of the Blanchester Food Pantry.

With the help of his sons, James owned and operated Smith and Sons Decorating. James was a beloved member of the Blanchester community where he was named Citizen of the Year.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Mary Catherine (nee Taylor) Smith; children, Sonja (Mike) Phillips and Scott (Sheila) Smith; six grandchildren, Dane (Somer) Phillips, Derek (Rachel) Phillips, Kyle (Jennifer) Phillips, Whitney Smith, Shelby (Austin) Jackson, and Austin Smith; 11 great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Olivia, Will, Hudson, Presley, Cooper, Jaycee, Maddox, Raider, Chase, Brent; and cousins, Dr. Joy Cauffman and Dan Garrison.

Along with his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Smith.

Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24 at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Sabin officiating.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.