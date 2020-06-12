James Griswold

James "Jim" Paul Griswold, 78, after a long battle with heart problems and Parkinson's Disease, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital. He was the former owner of Blanchester and Georgetown IGA's.

He was born on February 26, 1942, the oldest son of the late Mildred Brown Griswold Simpson and Paul Everett Griswold. He graduated from Blanchester High School in 1960.

Jim served from 1967 to 1972 with the Ohio National Guard Trans Unit, in Blanchester.

He was a private pilot, attended the Blanchester Church of Christ, was a lifelong member of the Scottish Rites and the Masonic Lodge, former member of the Rotary Club, Senior Citizens, Experimental Aircraft Association, Cessna, Piper, Bonanza Aviation Clubs, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. Jim was also a member of River City Winnies RV group, Family Motor Coach, and volunteered for over 12 years at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lynda Griswold; daughter, Amanda; grandchildren, Roger G. Buerkle III, Angel Buerkle, Chasity and Cecelia Lehman, and Matt Beebe; brother Jerry (Sue) Griswold; stepbrother, Dick (Bonnie) Simpson; Cousin, Sandy Walker; several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Jill (Don) Shank; and his stepfather, John Simpson.

Graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107, Blanchester Senior Citizens, 707 Middleboro Rd,, Blanchester, OH 45107, and/or the Blanchester Life Squad, 108 W. Center St,, Blanchester, OH 45107.