James Lovedahl

James H. Lovedahl, 80, passed away on June 7, 2020 at his residence in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He was born on February 26, 1940 to the late Larson and Virginia Lovedahl in North Carolina.

James was employed as a supervisor at Frog Switch Manufacturing Company from 1991 until 2002.

He was a member of Carlisle Lodge 260 F. & A.M. and the National Rifle Association. An avid pipe smoker, James enjoyed history, especially learning about Gettysburg and collecting antique car models, swords and Indian artifacts. He also enjoyed mowing his lawn.

James proudly served his country in the Unites States Marine Corps and the Naval Reserves.

James is survived by his wife, Barb Lovedahl; children, Crystal Kline, Jiles (Pam) Lovedahl, and Jenny (Will) Stonecipher; stepchildren, Michelle (Bill) Ritchey and Matt (Melissa Lovin) Johnson; grandchildren, Josh and Linsey Kline, Ashley and Grady Ritchey and A.J. and Zack Lovin; and great-granddaughter, Lola. Also surviving is his brother, Donald Lovedahl.

James was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert and Darlene Lovedahl; and his first wife, Betty.

A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington, Ohio. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps and the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or PAWS, P.O. Box 855, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.