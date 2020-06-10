James M. "Jim" Garner
James M. "Jim" Garner, 68, of Clarksville, Ohio died Sunday, June 7, 2020.

He was born July 16, 1951 in Virginia. His parents, Owen F. Garner and Mildred Roberts Garner, both preceded him in death.

Jim was a long-haul truck driver for many years before establishing J & M Truck and Tire Repair in Wilmington in 1997.

As a prominent member of the community, he stayed active at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1224, the Elks, American Legion, and VFW.

Jim had many hobbies and interests, but thoroughly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, bird watching, and spending time telling stories with his many friends in the community.

He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Garner (James) Toner of Oak Harbor, Washington; his son, James (Stephanie) Garner of Wilmington, Ohio; and a grandson, Alexander James Toner.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
