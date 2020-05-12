James L. McQuitty, 87, of Hillsboro, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation is at noon until services at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment will follow in Highlawn Cemetery, Washington Court House. Due to the pandemic, social distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home's websit. www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .
Published in News Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.