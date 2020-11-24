James R. Hatfield, 81, of Greenfield, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

James was born on Thursday, August 10, 1939 in Bainbridge, to the late William and Victoria Stethem Hatfield.

On February 3, 1962 he married the former Elaine Compher, and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Kathern Hatfield; one son, Terry (Judy) Hatfield; two grandchildren, Dakota and Mikala Hatfield; three sisters, Joy (Fred) Ebersole, Hester Hatfield, and Carol (Jeff) Swift; one brother, Dean (Marsha) Hatfield; one aunt, Glenna Deaton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jonah, William, and Lester Hatfield.

James graduated in 1957 from Rarden High School. He was a member of the Frankfort Church of Christ and the Ohio Simmental Association.

He had worked for Dyna Corporation in Washington C.H., Cincinnati Milacron in Wilmington, and Hale Manufacturing in Wilmington.

James loved his church, sports, his cattle, and he was a big supporter of youth. He will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in South Salem Cemetery with Shaun Raleigh officiating. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, everyone attending will be required to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. No calling hours will be held. The Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort, is serving the family.

James' family suggest that those who make a memorial donation in his memory to please send it to either: Frankfort Church of Christ, PO Box 276, Frankfort, OH 45628; Ohio Junior Simmental Association (OJSA), 11203 Mullinix Rd, West Salem, OH 44287; or Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington CH, OH 43160.

