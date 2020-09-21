James Rankin

James Kenneth Rankin, 78 of Blanchester, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday evening, September 17, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington, Ohio.

He was born December 12, 1941 in Middletown, Ohio, son of the late Harry Kenneth Rankin and Cleta Mae Rankin Dunn.

"Big Jim", as he was known to many of his friends, was a legend in Clinton County for many of his larger-than-life feats. He was a well-known businessman as owner of the South Shore Marina on Lake Cowan for many years and a professional drywall contractor. When it came to the drywall profession, he was the only man that we knew in this area that could hang 4x12 Sheetrock in an entire home single-handedly and in record time.

He is also known for his athleticism during high school and many years after. For his high school achievements he was inducted into the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He continued his love for basketball through independent league play and many high school faculty teams as they played the likes of the Cincinnati Bengals in fundraising events. He played, coached and sponsored local softball teams which at one point made their way to the state championship.

As for his family and especially his four sons, he will be remembered for two things. First was the work ethic he taught. He was a disciplined, honest and dependable man of his word. A hard worker would be an understatement; he taught his boys work integrity.

Second would be his love for Jesus which began to transform his life in the early '90s. Through these transformative years he became a faithful member of the Wilmington Baptist Church. He was faithful to read his Bible and tell others about how he did not deserve the grace of God that changed his life.

Anyone who knew "Big Jim" in his later years knew how the Lord had changed his life. He would often say, "I have taken such good care of myself over the years, I don't understand why my health is so bad." LOL

His life's verse was John 3:16 — "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (KJV)"

Surviving are his wife, Terry Rankin of Blanchester, whom he married December 17, 1994; three sons, Jim (Lisa) Rankin, Jr., Rich Rankin and Scott (Mysti) Rankin. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Bryan, Cassandra, Sara, Salem, Arrow, Julie, and Joy; 12 great grandchildren; two step-daughters, Candi Fischer and Mandi Byrom; and his sister, Judy (Jess) Cromer.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Rankin; and a grandson, Braeden Rankin.

Services will be held at Wilmington Baptist Church, 2873 U S 68 S Wilmington, OH 45177, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Rankin officiating. Interment will follow in the Westboro Cemetery, 500 Jonesboro Road, 45148.

Friends will be received at the church Thursday, September 24, 2020, 6-8 p.m.

If desired, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Wilmington Baptist Church. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.