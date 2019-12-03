James T. "Jimmy" Jones, Jr., 71, of Wilmington, died at home. He was born October 30, 1948 in Dayton, Ohio, a son of the late James T. Jones, Sr. and the late Ann Pearl (Owens) Jones.

Jimmy attended school at Kingman, Clinton-Massie and graduated from Colonel White High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged and was a disabled veteran.

Survivors include his sisters, Carol (Wendel) Thomas of Moores Hill, Ind. and Virginia (Larry) Shanholtz of Wilmington; younger brother, Charles Warren Jones of Wilmington; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon-1 p.m. at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Mike McCormick officiating. Burial will follow in Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Road, Fairborn, Ohio 45324.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to the Wilmington , 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.