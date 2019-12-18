Jami L. Helterbran, 58, of Wilmington, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Dayton with his family by his side.

Jami was born February 12, 1961 in Wilmington, the son of the late James L. and Catholyn J. (Parr) Helterbran. He was a Wilmington resident most of his life, and was a member of the Restored Church of God.

Jami is survived by two children, Seth (Mallory) Helterbran and Sara (Will) Lewis; five grandchildren; three sisters, Bobbi (Allen) Hagen, Bambi Greer, and Barri Pfister; two brothers, William Coates and Justin Coates; and his beloved dog, Itsy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one daughter, Ashley Helterbran.

All services and interment in Sabina Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations, if desired, are directed to the American Spinal Injury Association, Attn: Carolyn Moffatt, 2209 Dickens Road, Richmond, VA 23230-2005, or go to www.asia-spinalinjury.org.

