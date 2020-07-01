1/1
Janet Rankin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janet L. Rankin, 93, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born Thursday, September 9, 1926 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Olive (Bernard) Taylor. She married Wells Wilson Rankin on August 23, 1958 in New Castle, Pa. Mr. Rankin passed on October 23, 1995.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Rankin of Wilmington and Brenda Rankin of Wilmington; son, Wells (Barb) Rankin Jr. of Wilmington; three grandsons, Thomas Gilmore, Jason (Brandy) Gilmore and Justin (Cassaundra) Rankin; great-grandchildren, Alina Gilmore, Cayson Gilmore and Rowan Rankin; and brother, Bill (Paula) Taylor, Leetonia, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lenhardt; and brother, James Taylor.

Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 10 at the Lees Creek/Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek, Ohio. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 or the Wilmington VFW Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information and to access the online register book, please visit www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved