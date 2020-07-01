Janet Rankin

Janet L. Rankin, 93, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was born Thursday, September 9, 1926 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Olive (Bernard) Taylor. She married Wells Wilson Rankin on August 23, 1958 in New Castle, Pa. Mr. Rankin passed on October 23, 1995.

Surviving are two daughters, Denise Rankin of Wilmington and Brenda Rankin of Wilmington; son, Wells (Barb) Rankin Jr. of Wilmington; three grandsons, Thomas Gilmore, Jason (Brandy) Gilmore and Justin (Cassaundra) Rankin; great-grandchildren, Alina Gilmore, Cayson Gilmore and Rowan Rankin; and brother, Bill (Paula) Taylor, Leetonia, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Lenhardt; and brother, James Taylor.

Graveside funeral services will be held at noon Friday, July 10 at the Lees Creek/Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek, Ohio. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420 or the Wilmington VFW Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

