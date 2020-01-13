Janet R. Surface, 81, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 16, 1938 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Robert Plymire and Essie Harner Plymire.

Janet was a longtime bookkeeper in Clinton County and was a member of the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center.

Surviving are husband, Kenneth J. Surface of Wilmington, whom she married June 22, 1978; daughter, Connie (Steve Kunert) Bashore of Wilmington; and two sons, Dan (Nikki) Bashore of Galena and Brian Bashore of Gahanna. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Donald (Ginger) Plymire.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dan Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Saturday from noon-1 p.m.

Contributions in Janet's memory may be made to the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

