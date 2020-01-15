Janice V. Weaver, 97, of Westerville, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Janice was born February 7, 1922 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Charles Clark Buster and Rae Merle Bryan Buster.

She lived in Wilmington until 2013, when she moved to Westerville.

Janice was a 1941 graduate of Wilmington High School and devoted her life to raising her family.

Janice is survived by two sons, Warren (Rita) Weaver of Columbus, Ohio and Kenneth (Ingrid) Weaver of Galena, Ohio; a daughter, Robin Weaver of Westerville, Ohio; a sister, Mildred Hart of Indianapolis, Ind.; a brother, Jack Buster of Springfield, Ohio; cousin, Edna Buster Lewis of Powell, Ohio; great-nephew, James Miner, and great-grandsons, Clay Miner and Morgan Miner, all of Champaign, Ill. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a son, William Russell Weaver; her former husband, Harold Weaver; granddaughter, Kelli Weaver Miner; a brother, Charles Wayne Buster; her twin brother, Harry Nelson Buster; and three sisters, Marian Buster, Charlene Buster Jordan, and Emma Buster Hunter.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held this spring in Wilmington. Interment will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is assisting the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.