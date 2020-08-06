1/1
Janice Wallace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Janice Kathleen Wallace, 64, of Martinsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 23, 1955 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Wendell Tuggle and Ada Imagene Smith Tuggle.

She was a member of A.B.A.T.E..

Surviving are her husband, Delbert Wallace, whom she married September 1, 1979; five children, Wayne (Shonna) Eury, Joseph (Vanessa) Eury, Travis Wallace, Delbert Wallace, Jr. and Nick (Danielle) Wallace. Also left to mourn her passing are 20 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters, Archie Tuggle, Danny (Delores) Tuggle, Russell (Nancy) Tuggle, Joann (Mike) South, Steve Tuggle, Cathy Tuggle, and Sandy Wallace.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Tuggle.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved