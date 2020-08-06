Janice Wallace

Janice Kathleen Wallace, 64, of Martinsville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 23, 1955 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Wendell Tuggle and Ada Imagene Smith Tuggle.

She was a member of A.B.A.T.E..

Surviving are her husband, Delbert Wallace, whom she married September 1, 1979; five children, Wayne (Shonna) Eury, Joseph (Vanessa) Eury, Travis Wallace, Delbert Wallace, Jr. and Nick (Danielle) Wallace. Also left to mourn her passing are 20 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters, Archie Tuggle, Danny (Delores) Tuggle, Russell (Nancy) Tuggle, Joann (Mike) South, Steve Tuggle, Cathy Tuggle, and Sandy Wallace.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Ray Tuggle.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.