Janis M. Lengyel, 70, of Clarksville (formerly of Shamong, New Jersey) passed away peacefully at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties.

Her husband, John Lengyel Jr., whom she married September 20, 1969, survives.

Mrs. Lengyel was born June 5, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Oliver Mulford Haseltine and Mae Peterson Haseltine.

Janis was an animal lover. She enjoyed riding horses and later just watching her horses (especially Rassil) miniature donkeys, cats and dogs.

She was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

In addition to her husband, Janis is survived by two sons, Jason (Cassandra) Lengyel of Wilmington, and Justin (Jennifer) Lengyel of Loveland; four grandchildren, Alexis Lengyel of Deptford, New Jersey, Ethan Lengyel of Loveland, Madeline Lengyel of Loveland, and Conner Whitt of Wilmington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In addition to her parents, a brother, Bruce Haseltine, preceded her in death.

At her request, Mrs. Lengyel will be cremated. No services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Lengyel's memory may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005 or St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 73 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.