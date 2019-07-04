Jason Wayne "Jay" Burton was born November 16, 1973 to John Nelson and Elaine (nee Burton) Christman and passed away July 2, 2019 at the age of 45.

He enjoyed watching sports, fishing, bowling, listening to music and playing basketball.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunts, Lydia Ryan and Diane Roush; uncle, Aaron Burton; and numerous friends.

He is preceded in death by uncles, David Burton, Donnie Burton, Hugh Burton and Robert Burton; and aunts, Cynthia Pierson and Rosemary Priest.

Friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday July 7 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where services will follow on Monday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Dr, Wilmington, OH 45177.

