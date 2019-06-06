Jean Elizabeth DeLuca, 93, passed at her Sabina residence on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Born in Maysville, Kentucky, she was the only daughter of the late Charles Reed and Emaline Frances Johnson Wells.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank DeLuca, who passed in 1987.

Jean was a 1943 Waynesville High School graduate and worked in the corporate department of Caladors, and retired from Automatic Signal.

She attended St. Columbkille Catholic Church and was a member of The Society of the Sacred Heart.

Left to cherish Jean's memory are her children, Patrick (Cheryl) DeLuca of Windsor, Conn., Salvator DeLuca of Sabina, Richard DeLuca of Erie, Pa., and Ronald (Cara) DeLuca and Denise DeLuca all of Norwalk, Conn.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean is preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Grace.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow at Milledgeville-Plymouth Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.