Jean LeForge, 84, of Clarksville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home in Clarksville.

She was born February 5, 1936 in Lebanon, Ohio, daughter of the late Roy Herman Russell and Goldie Ellen Wooddell Russell.

She was a member of Daystar 1st Church of God in Blanchester.

Surviving are daughter, Debbie (Burton) Bowen of West Union, Ohio; son, Daniel (Linda) LeForge of Florida, son, David (Chris) LeForge of Florida, son, Denver (Karen) LeForge of Waynesville, and son, Darin (Tracy) LeForge of Clarksville; sister, Betty Flynn, brother, Paul Ed Russell, and sister, Vickey Harperee. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, Frank, Chris, Ellen, Travis, Shane, Tandy, Jeremy, Dawn, Destry, Josh, Jared, Brandon, Brittany & Brady; as well as several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel W. LeForge, Jr.; sister, Carlene Garrison; sister, Mary Shelton; and infant sister, Karen Russell.

Graveside services will be held at Sugar Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Polston officiating.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to the Daystar 1st Church of God, 402 E. Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107.

