Jeff Hoffer, 63, of Wilmington, died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Clinton Memorial Hospital after a courageous 4-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was under the loving care of Community Care Hospice.

Jeff was born February 22, 1957 in Wilmington, the son of Carl Robert and Hazel (Thompson) Hoffer. He was a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School.

Jeff was an avid hunter; he especially loved hunting deer. He followed the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes football team.

Jeff worked with his brother, Bill, at Hoffer Construction, building many homes, barns, garages and general home renovations in and around the Wilmington area.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie S. (Howard) Hoffer, whom he married March 15, 1994 in Las Vegas; mother, Hazel Hoffer of Wilmington; children, Jason Hoffer of Cincinnati, Kaleb (Justin) Hoffer Martin of Seattle, Washington, and Jerod Turner of Wilmington; grandchildren, Dylan Hoffer, Collin Hoffer, Taylor Burden Turner, Naomi Turner, Hayden Turner, and Brylin Turner; siblings, Peggy (George) Cole of Waco, Kentucky, Andy Hoffer of Wilmington, Bill (Sandi) Hoffer of Wilmington, Becky (Paul) Harris of Wilmington, Kathy (Mihai) Cioca of Wilmington, and Lori Hoffer-Hodge of Wilmington; along with several nieces and nephews.

Jeff if preceded in death by his father, Carl Robert Hoffer.

Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, February 27 at Brown Funeral Home. Ray Cooper will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon at the funeral home.

Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, c/o Brown Funeral Home.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page Brown Funeral Home.