Jeffrey Craycraft
A beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, and friend, Jeffrey Ray Craycraft, age 62, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020.

Jeff was born on April 27, 1958 in Jamestown, Ohio and was a proud graduate of Greenview High School, Class of 1976.

His professional pursuits included work as a Salesman at Milacron, an owner of Horizon Sports Center, and most recently as a Sales Representative at Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services. His work provided him the opportunity to travel the country and the world, where his charisma brought communities together, even after the briefest of exchanges.

From his teenage years at Greenview High School where he could always be found on the court or the field, to his softball days with the Rebels, Jeff was best known for his love of sports. An extension of this passion brought about his loving nickname, "Coach".

Some of his most cherished coaching opportunities were with The Rockies, numerous little league teams, Wilmington Middle and High school baseball and basketball teams, and the East Clinton girls' basketball program. Jeff was known for his competitive spirit, but it never compared to his devotion to the team or how much he cared for each of the athletes.

He invested in everyone; friends became family, teammates became siblings, and coaches became parents. This is the legacy Jeff built and it is our community that he entrusted it to.

A private service will be held at the family's discretion. Littleton Funeral Home is assisting in funeral and internment planning on behalf of the family.

This spring, we plan to come together in love and laughter to share our favorite stories to keep his legacy alive.

In lieu of flowers, his family asks that you invest in your local school's sports booster program or donate to Homes for Our Troops, a publicly funded nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted homes for severely injured post 9/11 veterans.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Betty Joe Craycraft (Hatch); honorary mother, Elaine Hughes; his loving wife, Donna Craycraft (Lambcke); son, Stephen (Vena) Craycraft; daughter, Caitlyn (Ethan) Usborne; stepsister, Laurie (Eddie) Fox; and nephew, Jacob Fox. Throughout the years, he was blessed with six grandchildren, Hanna, Delaney, Jace, Ariel, Rowan, and Cael, whom he loved dearly.

Jeff was predeceased in death by his father, Virgil Craycraft, and honorary father, Marion Hughes.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the Craycraft Family.



Published in News Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
5 entries
October 31, 2020
Rest In Peace Jeff, you always brought laughter when I was around you. Fly those wings.
Tina Glaser
Coworker
October 31, 2020
There are no words...it was such a shock. Sigh. Jeff will be missed. Jim enjoyed the talks and friendship. We will miss seeing Jeff riding down the street on his riding lawnmower all summer and running into him at Gold Star.
May the Lord be esp. close to you in comfort during this difficult season. Praying for you all. So very sorry for your loss. Our love, Amy and Jim Friend.
Amy Friend
October 30, 2020
Coach Craycraft was a good man. He treated my son with such kindness and encouragement. I pray for the family. I’m so sorry to all the kids who will miss him and to all the kids that won’t get the opportunity to meet him and learn from him. ~ Prayers
Debra Brice
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tami Woods
Friend
October 30, 2020
May God grant you peace and comfort at such a difficult time.
Rod Reiley
Coworker
