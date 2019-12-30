Jeffrey Hibbs

Service Information
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH
45177
(937)-382-2146
Obituary
Jeffrey David Hibbs, 61, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at .

He was born April 22, 1958 in Wilmington, son of the late Homer David Hibbs and Josephine Mae (Cooper) Hibbs.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Carla Jean Hibbs.

He is survived by a brother, Michael (Patty) Hibbs; sister, Kimberrly (Ron) Vaughan; two nieces, Jennifer Knapke and Katie Vaughan; great nieces, Allison Knapke and Elizabeth Knapke; several cousins; and special friends, Jessie, Jacob, Max, and Myka Loeffelholz.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Rev. Dan Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home 1-2 p.m. Friday.

If desired, contributions in Jeff's memory may be made to Clinton County Youth Council, 302 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Published in News Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
