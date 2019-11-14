Jeffrey L. "Shaggy" Brown, 67, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at his residence.

Shaggy retired in 2014 after working 25 years hauling asphalt. In his younger days, he also worked as a roofer.

Shaggy will be remembered as a loving, funny, generous man who was one of a kind. When he was young, he greatly enjoyed helping his grandfather train horses. He also enjoyed working outside, especially caring for his flower and tomato gardens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Brown and Janet McKnight.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; son, Geoffrey Brown; daughter, Gina Stone; four grandchildren, Noah, Andria, Malachi, and Zach; and two sisters, Jennifer (Gary) Holland and Vickie (Tim) Frazier.

Services will be private. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. Condolences may be left at www.stubbsconner.com.