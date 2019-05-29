Jeffrey L. Miller, 65, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at .

He was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 15, 1953.

He is survived by his wife, Tami, whom he married April 11, 1989.

He had retired as a supervisor with ABX and AMES after 39 years.

He is also survived by his children, Ryan Miller of Cincinnati and Alex Miller of Columbus; and his sister, Becky (Michael) Curtis of Canal Winchester.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Thacker.

His funeral service will be at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wilmington on Friday, May 31 at noon. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in the Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

Memorial contributions are suggested to (Blue Ash), 4310 Cooper Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242; or The First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St. Wilmington, OH 45177

Arrangements are under the direction of Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

