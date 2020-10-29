Jennifer Huhn

Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Edwards Huhn, age 72, of Roswell, Georgia, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Jennifer was born on October 30, 1947 in Wilmington, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Evelyn Walker Edwards.

Jennifer spent her younger years in Ohio, then later moved to Roswell in the late eighties with her husband, Charlie. They enjoyed square dancing and sailing together, and Jennifer liked to quilt and sew. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for over 15 years.

Her family was everything to her. Jennifer, also lovingly known as "Aunt Jenny", was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Along with her parents, Jennifer is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Huhn; and her brother, Jack Edwards.

Jennifer is survived by her sisters, Joy Edwards Pearson of Roswell, Georgia and Judy Edwards Martin of Hendersonville, North Carolina; nephews, Nick and Ryan Pearson both of Atlanta, Brian Edwards, Tim, Jeff, and Greg Martin, Cindy Edwards Greene, Kathy Edwards Potts, and several great-nieces and nephews and extended family members.