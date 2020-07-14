Jerry DeGarmo, 67, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away late Sunday night, July 12, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born March 16, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia, son of the late Kenneth Robert DeGarmo and Ruth Summerville DeGarmo.

Jerry was a member of the Sportsman Club, N.R.A., Falcon Club of America, and Goodguys Car Club. He loved to play his guitar and shoot his gun. Jerry had a passion for hot rods and anything to do with car shows and drag racing.

He was a beloved friend, who would do anything to help out his friends or family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Barb DeGarmo, whom he married on July 28, 1980; daughter, Angie (Steven Hackworth) DeGarmo of Circleville; two grandchildren, Cecilia DeGarmo and Andrew Beale; two brothers, Donald DeGarmo of Monroe and Robert DeGarmo of Middletown; sister, Kay (John) Bolerjack; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Doug DeGarmo, and a sister, Marsha Gilbert.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St., Wilmington, on Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, July 17 from 4-7 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.