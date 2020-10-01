1/1
Jerry Lykins
1952 - 2020
Jerry Lykins, 68, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away after a lengthy illness early Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born April 15, 1952 in Morrow, Ohio, son of the late John Robert & Maxie (Howard) Lykins.

Jerry retired as a truck driver with Lewis Transport after 20 years of service.

Surviving are his companion of 27 years, Mickie Marconet; two sons, Jerry (Yvette) Lykins, Midland & Jason (Lesley) Lykins, Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Cari Lykins, Midland; 12 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brian) Brown, Holley (Austin) Jewell, J.T. Lykins, Gage Schroeder, Felicity Carter, Jared (Kristy) Lykins, Madison Lykins, Cooper Lykins, Cohen Lykins, Skye Lykins, Curtis Estes & Christian Estes; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Hubert (Darlene) Lykins, Eaton, Ohio, Paul Lykins, Blanchester, Benjamin (Rosemary) Lykins, Wilmington & Don (Linda) Lykins, Mason; sister, Helen Androne, Brooksville, Fla.; and a number of nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lykins.

Private funeral ceremonies will be held at the convenience of the family. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home
97 W Locust St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2146
