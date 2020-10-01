Jerry Lykins, 68, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away after a lengthy illness early Wednesday morning, September 30, 2020 at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born April 15, 1952 in Morrow, Ohio, son of the late John Robert & Maxie (Howard) Lykins.

Jerry retired as a truck driver with Lewis Transport after 20 years of service.

Surviving are his companion of 27 years, Mickie Marconet; two sons, Jerry (Yvette) Lykins, Midland & Jason (Lesley) Lykins, Tampa, Fla.; daughter, Cari Lykins, Midland; 12 grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brian) Brown, Holley (Austin) Jewell, J.T. Lykins, Gage Schroeder, Felicity Carter, Jared (Kristy) Lykins, Madison Lykins, Cooper Lykins, Cohen Lykins, Skye Lykins, Curtis Estes & Christian Estes; seven great-grandchildren; four brothers, Hubert (Darlene) Lykins, Eaton, Ohio, Paul Lykins, Blanchester, Benjamin (Rosemary) Lykins, Wilmington & Don (Linda) Lykins, Mason; sister, Helen Androne, Brooksville, Fla.; and a number of nieces & nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lykins.

Private funeral ceremonies will be held at the convenience of the family. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Jerry's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

