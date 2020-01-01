Jerry E. Slater, 80, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at University Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born August 27, 1939 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son of the late Charles Slater and Ruth Sherwood Fowler.

Mr. Slater served 26 years in the United States Air Force, which included tours in Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant.

After his military career, he was a flight engineer for Revlon Executive Air Fleet and Airborne Express. Mr. Slater had also been an FAA examiner.

He was a member of the All Saints Anglican Catholic Church in Bellbrook, but attended St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 49 and the . He loved flying and enjoyed woodworking.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Judith Curtis Slater; his children, Gayle (Robert) Dunphy of Massachusetts, Gwen (John) Winn of Florida, Gretchen (Doug) Jones of Grove City, Ohio, Gabrielle Leonard of Chillicothe, Ohio, Glenda (Dean) Collins of Pennsylvania, Gary (Jana) Slater of Florida, Grace (Bret) King of Kingston, Ohio, and Greta (Tyler Stillings) Slater of Pennsylvania; a brother, Charles Slater of Florida; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and numerous special friends.

In addition to his father and mother, Jerry was preceded in death by his stepfather, Claude Fowler; his sister-in-law, Ginny Slater; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will be at noon Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home with Deacon Robert Baker officiating.

Burial will be in Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek, with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1024, Wilmington, OH 45177.

